Let me put this in very simple visual form in three charts.

Map 1: Countries of the Middle East.

Map 2: Whether each country is allied with Israel or destroyed (marked with an X).

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan are allied with Israel, while Hezbollah, Hamas, Syria, Gaza, Iran (now, as predicted both before the attack and at the start of the year, based on false allegations regarding Iranian nuclear breakout), Iraq, Yemen have all been destroyed, rendered unable to effectively oppose Israel if they even wanted to (which itself is an open question). Israel has already seized parts of southern Lebanon and large parts of Syria, and the rest of Syria is controlled by a CIA frontman pretend Islamicist who may well be a secret Jewish Mossad agent, while the ethnic cleanse of Gaza is ongoing.

Note that Turkey is a question mark: Erdogan does a good job at playing both sides and he is quite an able politician. Israel has a long memory, though, and they don’t see him as a friend.

Map 3: Looking North a bit.

Russia and Ukraine are both destroyed (despite both being putative Israel allies; they have a never-ending bloodlust against this region’s gentiles for centuries of perceived pogroms and suppression), Azerbaijan is an Israel ally as is Georgia, Armenia is destroyed (Christian Armenia recently lost 1/3 of their territory to Muslim Azerbaijan and no one in the media or outside of it cared). Belarus is trying to position itself between Russia and the U.S. in order to survive, but Lukashenko already survived one CIA-backed coup and we’ll see if he is as lucky next time.

Here is what Israel wants territory wise in line with its biblical borders:

With the Middle East in ruins except for U.S. (i.e. Israel/Mossad) vassal states, who or what would stop the implementation of this agenda?

Or the rebuilding of the third temple on top of the Temple Mount, for that matter?

Every U.S. president of recent memory has pledged fealty to this idea:

Who, exactly, would stop this process? The Rothschilds and their allies, the committee of 300, control the world's finances via their central banks, centralized in the Bank for International Settlements. They control the media, the security state apparatuses, they control the fake crypto scam, they have broken the back of the West with unlimited propaganda and unlimited open borders, poisoned the masses' food and water and air, average IQ has massively declined and everyone is obese and sickly, and worse, both Christians and Muslims as fellow Abrahamics have bought into the frame of Yahweh as their God (i.e. they have accepted the Jewish egregore as their own), so they are prepped on some level for biblical prophecy to be fulfilled. The U.S. is fully under the control of AIPAC and the Mossad, controlled and corrupted from top to bottom. China is a controlled puppet and the rest of the BRICS are also controlled.

) and the rest of the BRICS are a

, also see

by

. Here is the structure of the modern world with the central bank owners at the top:

The centralized structure of world power; nations are not close to the top

Meanwhile, populism on the internet has been broken due to censorship, artificial intelligence bots, social media echo chambers and vast amounts of disinformation. A woke AI using Total Information Awareness and 5G has access to all of your electronic records, ready to combine with CBDCs to force your compliance to whatever they demand or cut you off from your funds - a digital Mark of the Beast.

One may point to rising anti-semitism levels throughout Europe and the U.S. as a counterbalance - after all, the ethnic cleansing approaching genocide in Gaza is correctly wildly unpopular - but even that is likely being used dialectically by our elites to fulfill these goals. After all, where will Israel get the population it needs to fill up Greater Israel? From the diaspora, of course; the gathering back into the land of Israel also fulfills Old Testament prophecy:

Deuteronomy 30:3-5: “Then the LORD your God will restore your fortunes and have compassion on you, and he will gather you again from all the nations where he scattered you... Even if you have been banished to the most distant land under the heavens, from there the LORD your God will gather you and bring you back.” Isaiah 11:11-12: “In that day the Lord will reach out his hand a second time to reclaim the surviving remnant of his people... He will raise a banner for the nations and gather the exiles of Israel; he will assemble the scattered people of Judah from the four quarters of the earth.” Jeremiah 23:3–8: “I myself will gather the remnant of my flock out of all the countries where I have driven them... The days are coming,” declares the LORD, “when I will raise up for David a righteous Branch... and they will live in their own land.” Jeremiah 31:8–10: “See, I will bring them from the land of the north and gather them from the ends of the earth... Hear the word of the LORD, you nations; proclaim it in distant coastlands: ‘He who scattered Israel will gather them and will watch over his flock like a shepherd.’” Ezekiel 36:24 “For I will take you out of the nations; I will gather you from all the countries and bring you back into your own land.” Ezekiel 37:21–22: “This is what the Sovereign LORD says: I will take the Israelites out of the nations where they have gone... I will make them one nation in the land, on the mountains of Israel.” Amos 9:14–15: “I will bring my people Israel back from exile. They will rebuild the ruined cities and live in them... I will plant Israel in their own land, never again to be uprooted from the land I have given them.” Zephaniah 3:19–20: “At that time I will gather you; at that time I will bring you home... I will give you honor and praise among all the peoples of the earth when I restore your fortunes before your very eyes.” Zechariah 10:8–10: “I will signal for them and gather them in... Though I scattered them among the peoples, yet in distant lands they will remember me... I will bring them back from Egypt and gather them from Assyria.”

Now, do I believe any of this? It depends on the level of which one assesses it:

I think that belief summons an egregore which has power on it’s own. In other words, if enough people believed in a flying spaghetti monster, the attributes and beliefs associated with that flying spaghetti monster would have a real world impact. In the same way, most of the gentiles accepting Yahweh as their God have had the effect of turning Jews into the Chosen People of sorts, something which never applied to non-Abrahamic beliefs. So in this way, if enough people believe in the End Times prophecies then it may impact the real world and perhaps ultimately conjure such an outcome. Alternatively, the central bank owners may use such a widespread belief dialectically for their own purposes, harnessing and funneling it like machines in the Matrix harness human energy. Beliefs are powerful. It’s been an open question how the upper elites manage to stay allied together behind closed doors. Sure, I’m sure they do child sex abuse and blackmail and use threats of murder to keep everyone in line, plus endless amounts of greed, but I don’t think that’s quite enough glue to hold them together; they must have a belief system, something to tie them together in pursuit of a shared goal. Perhaps the goal of permanent neoliberal feudalism is enough, but I think there probably needs to be a religious belief as well - the fulfillment of divine prophecy as foretold in the Old Testament seems like a sufficient glue. Luminaries such as Carl Jung, Wilhelm Marr and Rene Guenon all point in their own ways toward End Time prophecies, even if they each arrive their in their own particular manner (Jung astrologically, Marr through mystic insight, Guenon based on Hindu age mathematics). I myself have written about how human nature naturally consolidates and centralizes over time based on group competition incentives, psychology and history, which will ultimately reach a maximized end-point where further centralization becomes no longer possible and a radical shift in the societal paradigm will occur. I am not entirely opposed to biblical prophecy - we live in such a secular, materialist age, it is entirely possible that wise men in older ages, far more connected to nature and to reality were able to discern patterns and project them far into the future in this manner - but I don’t necessarily believe it on it’s own. Liturgical, exoteric, left-brain religion has historically been used primarily as a means of control and brainwashing, described so well in Dostoevsky’s Grand Inquisitor short story, and I am naturally much more inclined toward right-brain shamanistic personal religious experiences.

Marr calculated total Jewish control by around 2030, Guenon calculated the end of the Kali Yuga around 2030-2031, Jung noted that astrological ages were 2,000 years and 2,000 years after the death of Christ in 30 AD would be 2030 AD, also in line with Agenda 2030. The mask really came off our upper elites when Trump unexpectedly won in 2016, and we have seen a great scramble to get the agenda back on track (and Trump is now an entirely skinsuited puppet, per here and here) - it seems as if they want to fulfill their prophecies and agenda by this magical 2030 date for whatever reason, either religious, occult, a combination, or something else.

What we’ve seen with the remaking of the Middle East with the destruction of Israel’s enemies in the past couple years, and now Iran, is just the beginning, I think. There are so many moves they have to accomplish in order to institute the digital panopticon, establish Greater Israel, build the third temple, and institute their fake messiah/king by 2030 that events are going to proceed at a sprint from now until the deadline, I think. Because there is so much fake and contradictory propaganda in the news, and so few have a framework for which to properly assess these events, people are going to be in a state of shock and befuddlement as the race occurs.

Lastly, Jung noted that the Age of Pisces had a dual fish symbol: “The astrological sign of Pisces consists of two fishes which were frequently regarded as moving in opposite directions. Traditionally, the reign of Christ corresponds to the first fish and ended with the first millennium, whereas the second fish coincides with the reign of Antichrist, now nearing its end with the entry of the vernal equinox into the sign of Aquarius.” Christ marked the start of the Age of Pisces (one of the two fish) with his death/resurrection in 30 AD. Faith in Christ started strong but has grown weaker throughout the Age. The anti-Christ will bookend the end of the Age of Pisces (the other twin fish) in 2030 AD; it’s energy began weak in relation to secularism and materialism but has grown stronger throughout the Age. The contrast will be stark: Jesus’ pattern of humble sacrifice vs. an anti-Christ pattern of total domination. The latter’s eventual failure, after a horrific reign which will have the same impact on humanity as Christ did but negatively (i.e. it's going to be really ugly), will then mark the start of the Age of Aquarius.

I’ll continue to follow things as they develop. Thanks for reading.