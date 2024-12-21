“The first - and virtually the only - condition of a good style is having something to say.” - Arthur Schopenhauer

When a reader subscribes to someone new, very few comb through the archives of the writer. Rather, a post catches his (usually his) eye, he hits the subscribe button, and then he reads new posts at his leisure, sometimes clicking links that lead elsewhere. I know this is how I do it; there’s been only a handful of Substacks that I read where I felt compelled to go through some degree of older posts.

Most of what I see on Substack are repackaged ideas seen elsewhere. Unique ideas are rare, diamond in the rough. There’s nothing wrong with that; there are plenty of good writers who can repackage ideas and share them with readers who have not seen them before, spreading the original message. For example, neither of the core neo-feudal ideas expressed on this Substack are unique: that (1) Christianity was a transvaluation of values from master to slave morality, an idea that originated with Nietzsche in his On the Genealogy of Morality; and (2) that the Rothschilds and their allies secretly own the central banks of the world (also covered here), an idea that originated from many sources including G. Edward Griffin’s The Creature From Jekyll Island. However, the combination of these ideas is I think unique: that Christian society allowed Jewish families carveouts to be exclusive money lenders during the Middle Ages because it was considered an errant cousin religion, and those carveouts morphed into the central bank system of today. Hopefully I’ve done a decent job of hitting on this combination in my writing, but I also have what I think is a unique 137,000 word Substack essay covering it.

There are a couple concepts deriving from this perspective that I havn’t seen elsewhere and that I also think are unique. These include:

The egalitarian ratchet effect. Societies doubles down on its core values over time unless those values are transvalued or that society is conquered or collapses. Because egalitarianism is at the heart of Christianity, egalitarian doubles down on itself over time in shifting forms (spiritual egalitarianism in Rome, economic egalitarianism in the French Revolution and the Russian Revolution, and now race/gender/sexual orientation egalitarianism as the West implodes). The idea is that a transvaluation of values is the only alternative to the destruction of the West, which may take the form of either a full or (my preference) a partial transvaluation. Based on this understanding Trump’s upcoming term will fail and merely serve as a consolidation phase of the egalitarian ratchet effect. The complicated relationship between the Jewish people and the central bank owners. The central bank owners use the Jewish people as a bulwark between their endless economic theft and the majority populations over whom they rule; in return they offer the Jewish people a degree of preferment in society, but the relationship is stranger and more strained than it appears on first glance. Relating to #2, the nation-state counter elite forming (Thiel, Vance, Moldbug, BAP, Anton, etc.) have certain red lines of discussion that are simply off-limits: the Rothschild central bank ownership and the structure of the modern world, the deliberate falsehoods of the prevailing World War 2 narrative where the war was set up from the get-go by our elites, the inappropriate role of the Holocaust as the foundation origin myth of the West, and discussion of Jewish behavior. The combination of upcoming CBDCs plus a ubiquitous, malevolent woke AI will be used to establish social credit scores and modify human behavior in radical ways, and will serve as the equivalent of the biblical Mark of the Beast, ushering in the digital panopticon. The increased worldwide centralization trends may ultimately lead, from a psychological and historical view, to maximum centralization in the form of the Antichrist, whose failure will formally usher in a transition from the Age of Pisces to the Age of Aquarius much as Jesus ushered in the Age of Pisces. Lastly and most importantly, the importance of having a grounding mechanism for which to assess new information. The grounding mechanism I use is one of recursive prediction; making predictions about the future, and if they turn out to be wrong then I update my worldview to account for it. Do this over and over and over again over many years and one’s predictive accuracy will go up (never to 100%, as we are limited and flawed beings) and therefore one’s understanding of the world will increase. All of the ideas above and below are derived from this approach.

I also use the non-original idea that governments can only take one of two forms: (1) an oligarchy in the form of “democracy” where the elites control the propaganda organs that shape popular opinion and who uses the bottom of society as a cudgel to steal the wealth of the middle class, ultimately resulting in poverty for all but the oligarchy; or (2) a king/dictatorship that uses the middle class to stave off oligarchy (which may be but is not destined to result in overall greater wealth for society as a whole). Here and here are two posts on this.

I use this outlook when assessing others such as, for example, Julian Assange, who was thankfully just released from prison (but what are the secret conditions of the release?). I assess him based on (1) to what degree he understands the structure of the modern world, (2) to what degree he understands the egalitarian beliefs underlying that structure, and (3) to what extent he understands the interplay between oligarchy and its counter. The answer is a mixed bag, which is more than can be said for most. Much of what I read gets filtered and analyzed in this manner, even such low-status topics as astrology or physiognomy, both of which have been downplayed in the modern era because a belief in either or both would go against egalitarianism.

I also write about other things that are tangental to these filters, and I am increasingly exploring the esoteric tradition and especially gnosticism (also see here and here) that appeals to me.

I ask Substack authors reading this: what are your core ideas and your unique ideas, if any? What is your filtering process for how you take in new information? Feel free to link to the relevant posts in the comments and hopefully you’ll get some new readers out of it.

Thanks for reading.