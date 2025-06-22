The Neo-Feudal Review

Erik
19h

Pointing out that the only commentators to predict any of this are the ones who understand the jewish eschatology.

Making a prediction of my own - no nuclear weapons will be used in this conflict.

Rob (c137)
8hEdited

It's odd that the US is taking credit for bombing the nuclear facilities.

Why isn't Israel taking credit?

Did it really happen or is it an act, not unlike Ukraine?

https://off-guardian.org/2025/06/22/so-the-us-just-bombed-iran/

"The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. Hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. This new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia, but to keep the very structure of society intact."

George Orwell

