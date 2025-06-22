Welcome back.

My last post about the Greater Israel project happening was popular. In it I focused on the map of the Middle East and how all of Israel’s enemies have been rapidly eliminated, with Iran being the last domino to fall (happening now).

This post focuses on pace, and what pace means.

Let’s consider the rapidity of the timing of the destruction of Israel’s enemies:

First there was October 7, 2023, the attack by Hamas which I feel inclined to label as a “false flag” attack, even though it doesn’t fit the traditional definition (where a country stages an attack on itself, blamed on a third party with the intent of invading and destroying the third party). While I don’t think it’s in doubt that thousands of Hamas fighters invaded Israel, killed a bunch of people and kidnapped a bunch of others, thereby negating the traditional use of this term, I also think it’s been established pretty well that (1) Hamas was founded with Israel support and has continued to be promoted and funded by Israel as a way to ensure that a two state solution does not happen (i.e. Israel can point to Hamas’s charter which calls for the destruction of Israel and claim that peace is not possible), (2) Israel had substantial foreknowledge of Hamas’s military buildup in Gaza, including lots of warnings by frontline soldiers, and deliberately did nothing, (3) vast amounts of the casualties were carried out by Israel’s response, which called for basically killing anything that moved, and (4) Israel utilized false propaganda in it’s aftermath with stuff like Ben Shapiro using AI images of dead Israel babies in ovens to promote the barbaric massacre narrative. Matt Bracken would call such an operation a “green flag” operation . In the immediate aftermath, bombing and invasion of Gaza. My understanding is that 60,000+ Gazans are dead, although no one knows the true number, all of the Hamas leadership is dead (including assassinations outside the territory), 95%+ of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been leveled, aid organizations and media are consistently and deliberately targeted, the area is kept on near starvation rations or worse, and Israel and Trump are looking to evict all Gazans out into other countries to complete the ethnic cleanse, or escalate to genocide if necessary. This is ongoing. Israel attacked Lebanon on September 17-18 2024, wiping out much of Hezbollah’s military with the pager and walkie talkie attacks, followed up with targeted assassinations of the entire Hezbollah leadership - the top 20 leaders, including Nasrallah, were all killed, followed up with targeted attacks removing the vast majority of Hezbollah rockets and other weaponry. The extreme and detailed knowledge of Hezbollah’s forces belies the lie that Israel could not have known about huge forces massing right on its border in Gaza for 10/7 - this isn’t even slightly believable. Israel has seized large swaths of southern Lebanon but unofficially, where the media isn’t really covering it. An Israeli archaeologist died when he was trying to come up with propaganda “proving” how southern Lebanon really belonged to Israel historically. The overthrow of Assad occurred on December 8, 2024, where Assad’s military completely collapsed despite fighting a quasi-successful civil war for many years previously. My belief is that Russia withdrew all of their air support for Assad and possibly that prominent pro-Assad generals were bribed into standing down. Ahmed al-Sharaa, the new Syrian leader whose forces rode down from Turkey unopposed, is a former al-Qaeda affiliate and widely understood to be a CIA asset. Notably, Tehran Times has alleged that he is a Mossad agent - a claim Iran has amplified to frame his ascent as a hostile intelligence operation. Whether literal or symbolic, the accusation fits the pattern of post-regime-change puppetry seen throughout the region. Regardless, since taking over Syria he has done nothing while Israel has taken over the Syrian side of the Golan Heights and vast swaths of southern Syria, and he publicly discusses normalizing relations with Israel, signs that point to his background. Regarding Yemen, it is still a smoking husk from it’s decade long civil war, however one may note curiously that Trump’s administration carried out widespread bombing of it between March and May 2025. The attacks on Iran starting on June 13, 2025, the intent of which is not just to destroy Iran’s nuclear program but to at minimum set the conditions so that Iran can never rebuild it’s nuclear program in the future (because the Greater Israel project investment will require that there is no ballistic missile or nuclear threat hanging over it), and also for even deeper reasons, which will be discussed further below.

So think about it: five of Israel’s longstanding enemies destroyed with the last one being destroyed all in a year and a half period. The pace of developments is breathtaking in its rapidity. If we want to analyze the countries to the north, Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia occurred on September 27, 2023, the Ukraine/Russia war began on February 24, 2022, and the attempted coup of Lukashenko occurred from 2020-2021 where Lukashenko claims attempts are ongoing.

Here’s the revised map from the prior post, with dates and arrows:

Note how the dates of the attacks cover both Biden and Trump administrations; it doesn’t matter which party is in power for certain actions, as discussed in my post Red Lines of the Counter-Elite. Regardless of which party is in power, Israel has widespread, bipartisan support, in part due to gentiles adopting Yahweh as their God and in part due to the power of both AIPAC and the bribery/blackmail networks like Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. And the national debt always goes up no matter what party is in power, too.

Historical Intent

This also reminds me of General Wesley Clark’s comments after 9/11, where he stated that Bush’s neocon team wanted to invade and destroy seven countries in five years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran, none of which had anything to do with the supposed 9/11 attackers:

This strategy was itself based on Israel’s 1996 policy document A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm. In this document Israel's strategy for regional security included destabilizing and weakening key nations seen as threats. The document explicitly called for efforts to undermine and topple the regimes in Iraq and Syria. It proposed supporting internal opposition within Iraq to weaken Saddam Hussein’s regime, particularly due to concerns over Iraq's military capabilities and potential weapons of mass destruction, while Syria was viewed as a major regional threat because of its alliance with Iran and its support for Hezbollah. Although not directly calling for military action, the strategy also outlined efforts to counter Iran's growing regional influence, especially its nuclear ambitions. The overarching aim was to reshape the Middle East by destabilizing these nations to reduce the perceived threats to Israel's security.

Iran

As I explained in a Note:

Rurik Skywalker predicts, in his excellent post today, that Iran is going to be dismembered in civil war, much like Iraq, Syria and Libya were/are. I think he is totally right about this. The logic is multi-faceted: Iran’s leadership isn’t just infiltrated by Israeli and Western intelligence, as even mainstream reports now subtly acknowledge - it was engineered into its current form. The Shah, a Western-aligned monarch installed after his predecessor sought to nationalize Iran’s oil against the interests of international finance and corporate power, began questioning Zionist influence in the U.S. before his ouster, including making veiled references to AIPAC. Then, almost seamlessly, he was replaced by a group of exiled clerics - Khomeini among them - who had been living in Paris and London under Western intelligence protection. This regime swap, from secular monarch to Islamist theocracy, gave the illusion of anti-imperialist resistance while installing a system far more useful to elite control: centralized, ideological, emotionally inflamed, and easily scapegoated. Since then, Iran has served as a perfect foil: necessary for Israeli fear narratives, useful as a lightning rod, but never truly independent. The destruction of the Iranian nuclear program is insufficient from the Greater Israel project perspective: to secure safety for investment into Greater Israel they want to make sure such a nuclear program may never arise again. No elite investor wants to fund a canal, a pipeline, or a data city next door to or near a sovereign country with a danger of ballistic missile attack. As such, the overthrow of the leadership and dismemberment of the country is their preferred way to ensure this [or at a minimum bombing it back to a technological level like Iraq so that it can not threaten Israel in the future, but very likely the ethnic minorities in Iran will rise up with CIA encouragement and support.] At a deeper level, [this attack reflects a psychopolitical pattern rooted in collective trauma and reinforced through religious memory, which translates perceived vulnerability into moral justification for absolute security - often through preemptive violence]. The Mullahs easily fit the bill with their little civilian nuclear program, reminiscent of Haman in the Purin story [and other biblical stories]. Destroy the helpless saps, claim self-defense, celebrate and strut around aggressively, consolidate power for themselves, worship and tip the rabbis, rinse and repeat. Iranian leadership is not going to be able to stop their overthrow even if they wanted to (for example, pretend populist Musk is enabling Starlink as a weapon for Iranians to route around internet censorship). It’s going to be ugly for the Iranian people.

One may note that the West has been running this scam against Iran since the 1980s, per

, also see footnote 1 from my prior post

:

Or see this clip from, surprisingly, the Daily Show, where Jon Stewart’s politics have otherwise been a caricature out of a Der Sturmer cartoon.

One may note that Ali Khamenei had issued a fatwa against nuclear weapon development, claiming it was against Islam, whether or not one actually believes it - any actually independent country would sprint to acquire them for at least defensive purposes, much as Israel itself did.

Separately, one may also curiously note how seventeen high level Iranian officials were apparently “wiped out” under the false guise of COVID, per

.

Analysis

There is so much disinformation out there: “Iran is really crushing Israel with it’s ballistic missile and drone attacks!” “Trump wants to create distance with Netanyahu and Israel, he's feuding with them!” “Trump is trying to negotiate peace with Iran, they’re being intransigent!” “He won't actually enter the U.S. into war on behalf of Israel against Iran!” “His administration and the DoD aren’t actually supplying Israel with all the war material, logistics, personnel support and information they need in order to attack Iran!” “He's actually holding them back!” “Iran will be able to successfully repel Israel and/or the United States!”

How is one to assess truth from falsehood or other falsehoods in the future? (and, to be clear, all of the above is false; there is a flat zero degrees of daylight between Netanyahu’s chair pusher and Netanyahu; those are empty narratives deliberately designed to fool Iran and to fool Trump’s base that he’s a “peace president”, the negotiations were fake with impossible secret demands like in Gaza, and the assassination attempts, to the extent they were “real”, were initiated by our transnational security state, not Iran, to push the U.S. into war with Iran, as the usual neocon suspects ramp up their tired and fake propaganda, per

):

Netanyahu is looking especially ghoulish in this interview as he lies, yet again, to the public, but to him the ends-justifies-the-means; in other words, he believes he can say anything, do anything, so long as it advances the Greater Israel project and what he believes are the interests of the Jewish people (and for himself, in order to stay in office and out of prison).

To separate truth from lies it is helpful to understand the structure of the modern world, how the central bank slavery system works, who is behind it, and what their objectives are. One needs a recursive prediction model to hone one’s predictions over time - it’s fine to be wrong, but if one is wrong in a prediction then one must reassess it and update one's model. Do this for years or decades and one’s perception of reality will get closer and closer to the truth (but never perfectly as we are all limited and finite beings, including and especially myself).

So if Iran is controlled and with Israel destroying all of its enemies in two or three years with controlled puppet America’s help, is the contention by detractors that Israel would *not* take advantage of a power vacuum to expand it’s influence and borders and power? Out of altruism, perhaps? The idea is asinine on it’s face; all of its enemies have been destroyed, with the last one being destroyed now, and Israel will certainly take advantage of it - first, because a nation, a people, an ideology, a religion is always either expanding or contracting, and Israel is certainly within expansion mode - and especially to fulfill biblical prophecy, which not only Jews are hoping and expecting but all Abrahamics, a currently massive untapped source of psychic energy which, if fulfilled (or rather, pretend fulfilled), can be channeled energetically in all sorts of ways to benefit the elites.

Predictions

Let’s sum this up with some firmer predictions. Again, while I am predicting these I am not guaranteeing them, and to the extent they are wrong I will go back and update my recursive prediction model - there is no shame in that (from my perspective). By the end of 2030 the following will happen, although some of these steps like Iran’s destruction will be soon:

This all seems like it’s likely coming by the end of 2030, so buckle up.

