The Neo-Feudal Review

The Neo-Feudal Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
Mar 3, 2024

I agree. I don't care about changing society, I am more interested in ways for individuals to improve mental, physical and spiritual strength. Enough individuals make such change, then society will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
☩🌲A Forest Rebel🌲☩'s avatar
☩🌲A Forest Rebel🌲☩
Mar 3, 2024

Excellent piece, a wonderful contribution to Jünger studies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Neoliberal Feudalism
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neoliberal Feudalism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture