This is Part 3 of 3 of a series looking back at the campaign and presidency of Donald Trump from a dissident perspective. Part 1 dealt with the Trump 2015-2016 campaign, Part 2 looked at Trump’s presidency, and here we will review COVID and the 2020 election.

Welcome back. To recap Part 2, the establishment decided to break a lot of societal norms in order to render ineffective Trump’s presidency. They successfully accomplished this through intense and sustained media hysteria, forcing social media companies to crack down hard on free speech on the internet, the Crossfire Hurricane and Mueller investigations, utilizing Bill Barr to sweep the underlying criminal FBI and DOJ activities under the rug, followed by a new 2019 Congress with a Democrat House that would impeach Trump twice. The cost that the establishment paid for these efforts was that the coordinated efforts of the “deep state” was revealed to the public as a very real thing, which decreased the legitimacy of the ruling class to the point where they would have to increasingly rely on hard power as opposed to soft power to continue to rule (and hard power is much more expensive than soft power). Was this strategy forced onto the establishment where they lacked alternative options, or could they have co-opted Trump instead and turned him willingly into Jeb 2.0 without severely impacting their credibility? Had they lost their capacity for higher judgment from being unchallenged for so long? The answer is unclear…

Regardless, they went all out and successfully defanged Trump to the point of near-complete toothlessness. Even with this secured, though, they still faced multiple problems heading into 2020 - and they were nervous. The economy was running fairly strong, the intense, sustained media hysteria calling Trump the equivalent of Hitler over and over again was having less and less of an effect, Trump was polling decently and his approval rating was consistently around 45% (not great but not terrible), Trump was now a known commodity and had an incumbency advantage, and it seemed difficult for the FBI and CIA agents typically in charge of the rigging process to get Biden over these hurdles, not to mention the Mueller lawfare effort - fraudulent from the get-go - had nominally failed. Their preferred candidate was already decided on behind closed doors as Joe Biden but he was old, unpopular, and had an uncertain degree of dementia. Trump was also becoming a bit more savvy about how the political process worked and he would be able to govern more effectively and therefore perhaps more dangerously if he won a second term. For example, Stephen Miller said that if Trump were reelected the administration would seek to limit asylum, target sanctuary city policies, expand the "travel ban" and cut work visas. Additionally, Trump was increasingly seeking to target the unelected D.C.-based civil service: an executive order from Trump in 2020 re-designated 20,000 civil servants in policy-related positions as “Schedule F” employees, thereby allowing them to be fired with much greater ease (which his administration was unable to do previously given extreme D.C. civil service protections). If he was re-elected he could expand those re-designations substantially which could be a huge threat to the administrative state. There are parallels of Trump to the Gracchi brothers who threatened the wealth and power disparities favoring the ruling elite by giving voice to the anguished plebs.

There were other problems for the establishment: free speech on the internet was increasingly favoring populists not just in America but worldwide — see Bolsonaro in Brazil and Orban in Hungary as examples, or Brexit in Britain, but they couldn’t simply ban such speech due to the First Amendment. The question became how could the establishment regain firm control over the election process again? And to do it not just for one cycle but permanently moving forward? Were there ways of regaining that control while at the same time punishing regime opponents for having the temerity to elect Trump, but to do it in such a way that the punished opponents would not be able to claim the persecution was politically motivated and thereby seek revenge? Tricky, tricky.

Enter COVID.

While Part 1 of this series mixed narrative with facts and Part 2 was detail-oriented, what we will discuss herein is more theoretical and conspiracy-laden, which is necessary as explanatory framing for both COVID and the 2020 election. In other words, the actions taken by the establishment in 2020 are not understandable from a normal perspective and only become rational under an alternative framework. The framework needs to be explained first before we can review what occurred.

The argument will be made that just as the first couple years of Trump’s presidency inadvertently revealed the nature of the deep state to the masses, the global, coordinated nature of the COVID “pandemic”, where almost every country on the planet abided by the same required masks, lockdowns, monetary printing, media hysteria and forced COVID vaccinations, would show those discerning enough to see that there was a global order of control above that of the nation state.

The argument made here describes the pyramid-structure organization chart for how the world is actually governed. Basically, the owners of the world central banks, coordinated by the Bank for International Settlements, is at the top of the power structure, followed by the policy makers (WEF, CFR, Club of Rome, etc.), then the policy distributors (UN, IMF, IPCC, World Bank, WHO, global corporations, NGOs), then the policy enforcers (including nation states and scientific authorities), then the policy propagandists (MSM, “fact checkers”, social media influencers, etc.) collectively serving as parasites and enemies of the general public over which it rules. As Iain Davis explains, “[Nation states] are subject to [the global governance system], just like the rest of us. The best they can achieve is "partner" status. And they are not senior partners.” If there wasn’t such a pyramid of control then the worldwide response to COVID would not have been uniform but highly varied and differentiated, but that is not what we saw with the events that transpired.

The objectives

While the establishment hated Trump as a symbol of white middle America’s rejection of the globalist vision, they generally preferred to pursue actions that served multiple goals at once, and unleashing COVID was no different. As FDR famously stated, “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” Therefore if one action fulfills a check-box list of objectives for the establishment, “you can bet it was planned that way.”

These goals included:

To institute permanent vote-by-mail, which would make manipulating elections moving forward trivial for them; To institute compliance tests of mask use, social distancing, lockdowns and vaccines where the independently minded, non-compliant would lose their jobs; To test to see how resistant and freedom-loving populations would be to lockdowns - would they become violent? Would they resist? Would they speak out? The data would be quite important as their long-term agenda progressed; To target small and medium size businesses which are traditionally more conservative and independent for shutdown while exempting big businesses; To mass test untested, unproven mRNA vaccines on the population who had little use in a post-scarcity environment, using a range from placebos to lethal doses where the lethal doses would be primarily targeted to middle America Republican-leaning areas; To set the legal and administrative groundwork for future vaccine passports if there became too much pushback this time around; To overthrow Trump. He would be in a Catch 22 situation: go along with the over-arching narrative and be destroyed by the permanent vote-by-mail consequences, or resist the narrative and be blamed for the “pandemic”; and To print $11 trillion dollars, the vast majority which would be funneled back into the hands of the transnational security state, and the inflation caused by it would further the Agenda 2030 goals for lowering quality of life in first world countries and get back on track toward instituting permanent neoliberal feudalism that had been somewhat sidelined by Trump’s surprise election win.

There was also an argument made by Italian professor Fabio Vighi that the Ponzi crony-capitalist system was on the verge of collapse in 2019 and that it desperately needed huge monetary transfusions for survival.

How would Trump deal with this coordinated worldwide plan to change the entire social order? Let’s find out…

The beginning of COVID hysteria

The earliest signs of COVID were sudden internet videos in January 2020 of random Chinese men abruptly collapsing like out of a zombie movie. These videos would later be suppressed almost entirely on the internet and forgotten about because they didn’t fit into what came to become the accepted symptoms of COVID, but they likely led the start of the operation because of shock value. After extensive searching I found a Dailymail article from January 25, 2020 with some of the videos of the “collapses”. Click the link if you want to see it and scroll down a bit for the embedded videos. It’s quite stupid and it may give anyone who still believes in the official narrative of COVID pause for thought.

Here’s also a propaganda video from the South China Morning Post on January 4, 2020 laying the predicate for the future “lab leak theory” seized on by some on the right and which I remain quite suspicious of:

Due to the rising public concern Trump instituted a nationwide travel ban from China on January 31, 2020 at a time with only a few confirmed cases in the United States. This ban was only for non-U.S. citizens who had been in China within the last 14 days and were not the immediate family member of citizens or/and permanent residents. Liberals did not like the travel ban as they reflexively hated anything Trump did, equating him due to unrelenting media propaganda with Hitler. The day after Trump announced the travel restrictions on China, Biden tweeted that “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.” Pelosi and other top Democrats piled on as well. You can see examples of liberal institutions such as the New York Times pile on as well.

How deadly was the COVID virus? Authorities in February isolated the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February 2020 - i.e. before any lockdowns - where COVID apparently had been discovered and prevented anyone from disembarking. Of the 3,711 people on board the ship at least 705 tested positive for the virus and 7 died, all of whom were more than 70 years old. Left-wing Slate reported this information, although they later tried to hedge to fit in with rising hysteria. To quote:

On the Diamond Princess, seven deaths have occurred among the passengers, constituting a case fatality rate of 0.99 percent. Unlike the data from China and elsewhere, where sorting out why a patient died is extremely difficult, we can assume that these are excess fatalities—they wouldn’t have occurred but for SARS-CoV-2. The most important insight is that all seven fatalities occurred in patients who are more than 70 years old. Not a single Diamond Princess patient under age 70 has died. If the numbers from reports out of China had held, the expected number of deaths in those under 70 should have been around four…. This all suggests that COVID-19 is a relatively benign disease for most young people, and a potentially devastating one for the old and chronically ill, albeit not nearly as risky as reported. Given the low mortality rate among younger patients with coronavirus—zero in children 10 or younger among hundreds of cases in China, and 0.2-0.4 percent in most healthy nongeriatric adults (and this is still before accounting for what is likely to be a high number of undetected asymptomatic cases)—we need to divert our focus away from worrying about preventing systemic spread among healthy people—which is likely either inevitable, or out of our control—and commit most if not all of our resources toward protecting those truly at risk of developing critical illness and even death: everyone over 70, and people who are already at higher risk from this kind of virus. This still largely comes down to hygiene and isolation. But in particular, we need to focus on the right people and the right places. Nursing homes, not schools. Hospitals, not planes. We need to up the hygienic and isolation ante primarily around the subset of people who can’t simply contract SARS-CoV-2 and ride it out the way healthy people should be able to.

The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise which showed in February 2020 that non-olds were not at risk from dying from COVID

Stanford physician-scientist John Ioannidis warned in March 2020 about the lack of evidence for the dangerousness of COVID, calling it (correctly) a fiasco in the making and that COVID mortality could be less than that of seasonal flu based upon the cruise ship data.

Despite the available February data that COVID was minimally dangerous to non-olds, the WHO intentionally and maliciously estimated in March that worldwide mortality from COVID was 3.4%. By April 2020, about half of the world's population was under some form of lockdown, with more than 3.9 billion people in more than 90 countries having been asked or ordered to stay at home by their governments.

How did people know about the spread of this new strain of COVID? Enter the “gold standard” of COVID detection, the PCR test. According to Kary Mullis, the creator of the test who coincidentally died right before the start of the so-called “pandemic” in August 2019, "Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test, if you run it long enough with PCR if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody. It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick." And: “If they could find this virus in you at all, and with the PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody,” Mullis said. “It starts to get you to believe in some kind of Buddhist notion, where everything is contained there and everything in between.” The way it works is as follows: the PCR test uses what is called a “cycle rate” to determine whether someone is infected - the higher the cycle rate is, the more “sensitive” the test is and the higher the odds are that it tests positive for anything. As the WHO stated in May 2020, “the cycle threshold (Ct) needed to detect virus is inversely proportional to the patient’s viral load.” False positives are high at 25x amplification (a study from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, found that at 25 cycles of amplification, 70% of PCR test "positives" are not "cases" since the virus cannot be cultured, it's dead) , but false positive are extremely high at cycle rates of 40x which many places such as MIT used: “Most tests, like the Broad Institute test used by MIT, use a 40-cycle protocol.”

In other words, whether a person has COVID when tested via the “gold standard” PCR test depends on the amplification rate. Lower the amplification rate, lower the supposed infection rate; raise the amplification rate, raise the supposed infection rate. The wonderful thing about the PCR test and “COVID” is that infection rates could be increased or decreased depending on political necessity by adjusting the cycle rate maximums. Indeed, the CDC lowered the amplification rate maximum right after Biden “won” the 2020 election.

However, it gets worse: the PCR test only tests for the general flu category, not specifically for COVID-19: “it’s only looking for partial viral sequences, not whole genomes, so identifying a single pathogen is next to impossible even if you ignore the other issues…” The CDC itself acknowledged that the PCR test cannot tell the difference between cold/flu and COVID-19: “CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses.”

Let’s summarize this. The gold standard of COVID testing cannot tell the difference between cold/flu and COVID-19. Infection rates can be increased or decreased pursuant to political necessity depending on amplification rates. Interestingly, the number of simple flu deaths - which typically averages 5,000-50,000 deaths in the U.S. alone each year, with 80,000 dead in 2017 - was zero in 2020. And according to a later suppressed John Hopkins analysis, total mortality in 2020 was flat.

No flu in 2020. A miracle!

Therefore, it is fair to say that the entire COVID pandemic hysteria was a ginned up and fake process by the establishment. Curiously or not so curiously, the so-called pandemic was war-gamed in October 2019 with Event 201, a pandemic simulation event conducted by Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation just months before the outbreak of COVID and mirroring the COVID scenario in many respects. A 2010 Rockefeller Foundation document envisioned a worldwide pandemic followed by the creation of a technocratic police state and its details also closely track how COVID-19 has played out.

I’m not going to focus too much on the government response to COVID here - with Anthony Fauci changed his messaging on the so-called “pandemic” every week or two depending on political necessity and who laughed at how easy it was to fool the public, or how a vast censorship apparatus established quietly after Trump’s 2016 win was utilized to stifle free speech criticizing non-establishment takes on the virus, or how hospitals were paid enormous amounts of money to label deaths as COVID deaths in order to juice societal fear, or the so-called overworked hospital workers were performing elaborate Tiktok dancing videos because hospitals were empty, or the rigidly enforced ubiquitous mask wearing and social distancing, or COVID emergency payments from the government not to work, or a tremendous loss of private-sector jobs, or the closure of small and mid-sized businesses while large businesses remained open, etc. Some of these were points discussed in detail here. Nor am I going to focus on the deadliness of the untested, experimental mRNA vaccines which 81% of the U.S. population got at least one dose and apparently 70% received boosters, which have killed and maimed a tremendous number of people and which has been deliberately suppressed by the establishment to try to preserve their credibility; these arguments have been made persuasively by others elsewhere.

has correctly called it a violation of the

around medical experimentation.

Of note is that COVID provided the justification for near-universal mail-in voting:

Trump correctly stated on April 7:

Now, mail ballots — they cheat. Okay? People cheat. Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country, because they’re cheaters. They go and collect them. They’re fraudulent in many cases. You got to vote. And they should have voter ID, by the way. If you want to really do it right, you have voter ID. … These mailed ballots come in. The mailed ballots are corrupt, in my opinion. And they collect them, and they get people to go in and sign them. And then they — they’re forgeries in many cases. It’s a horrible thing.

A whole slew of mainstream media articles attacked Trump for this, but he was correct. If vote-by-mail did not accord a giant advantage to Democrats - and not just by expanding voter access, but by allowing massive unsupervised ballot stuffing - they would not have pushed so incredibly hard for it. Trump suggested in July postponing the elections as a result but was ignored. In 2022 Democrat operative Marc Elias would gloat that the postal service opened a permanent political division dedicated to the delivery of mail-in voting. Ballot harvesting is also now legal (especially the practice of mailing ballots unsolicited to all registered voters) and recent Republican attempt to “ballot harvest back” is quite stupid because the vast majority of Republicans already vote in person while a huge number of Democrats - low IQ and low time-horizon - don’t vote at all except via this method, and also post office workers may mishandle Republican-voting ballots (so if you vote, go vote in person). “Republicans” are Orwell’s Outer Party and they exist to intentionally lose.

The point is to point out that the commonly understood history surrounding the rise of COVID itself is false, it was entirely a creation of the transnational security state in league with the owners of the media, and it was essentially the launch of the establishment coup against Trump’s presidency that would lead into the 2020 election and create negative reverberations on all national elections moving forward.

The rigged Democrat primaries

As mentioned earlier in the essay, Joe Biden was picked to be the Democrat nominee for 2020 by the DNC behind the scenes as a continuation of Obama’s presidency. He would do whatever he was told. The primaries began in February 2020. He was up against Bernie Sanders, who was sidelined in the 2016 primaries by the DNC using underhanded and duplicitous tactics that angered many left-populists, tactics the DNC hoped to avoid this time around; Elizabeth Warren, who faked her Native American history and was dubbed “Pocahantas” by Trump; 5’5” Michael Bloomberg who ran as a vanity project and threw large sums of money around casually; and Pete Buttigieg, a homosexual CIA agent who hated white, heterosexual Middle America with a passion. Here were the results for the first three states:

While there are strategies to running for president in these primaries, note how Biden curiously came in a distant fourth place in Iowa, fifth place in New Hampshire, and barely second place in Nevada, with leftist-populist Bernie Sanders convincingly winning the states. These are not the results of a popular candidate. The fix was in, though, and the Super Tuesday results overwhelmingly placed him as the front-runner. Sanders, who was willing to play left-populist but was ultimately answerable to the DNC, allowed himself to be bought off with more vacation homes (he owned three homes as of 2019) and he “united the party” and supported Biden. Good boy.

The lead-up to the general election

Trump’s 2020 election strategy was quite different from 2016. In 2016 the media covered him as a clown buffoon figure who was destined to lose and ruin the Republican party so there was lots of attention on his endless, well populated rallies. In 2020 due to COVID he couldn’t hold rallies - which were his greatest strength - and the media would not cover his campaign appearances. His campaign manager Brad Parscale who participated in the 2016 campaign was removed in July and then arrested for being suicidal in September. He downplayed his support for white Middle America and tried hard to bolster his support among black Americans. In general, as opposed to the bombast rebel shooting from the hip in 2016, in 2020 he wanted to appear presidential and safe to attract those who had been turned off by his presentation and style previously.

Because of three years of the media screeching at a 24/7/365 fever-pitch that Trump was the modern equivalent of Hitler, though, he was not a very popular president. In part the perceived strength of the economy (held up by ultra-low rates and unlimited printed Federal Reserve debt) put a floor to his support which never dropped below mid to low 40%. Biden, heavily supported by the media as the “alternative to Trump”, even though he curiously lacked any specifics on how he would govern, started out 2020 polling strongly in the 50%’s. Here’s a chart of relative support throughout 2020 along with key events:

Biden maintained a relatively strong lead in polling which was bolstered by Trump’s impeachment, COVID hysteria, and the FBI/CIA-sponsored antifa riots where they burned down small and mid-sized businesses in large crowds even though the rest of the country was forcibly locked down. However, one may note that it required constant effort to keep Trump’s popularity suppressed, and the betting market odds at times still favored Trump because of the enthusiasm of his base support and there being no enthusiasm for the propped-up “anti-Trump” candidate:

The October surprise of Hunter Biden’s laptop documents containing incriminating evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption such as an email containing “10 [percent of a corrupt business deal] for the big guy [i.e. Biden]” was completely ignored by the media (including by Fox) and hence made very little impact. Fifty-one high level intelligence agents publicly, knowingly and falsely claimed that the laptop was fake.

There were two debates between Trump and Biden which were both forgettable. The expectations for Biden were manipulated by the media to be rock-bottom ahead of time by focusing on his poor mental health so that when he beat those low expectations while hopped on a very powerful but unknown drug cocktail the media proclaimed him the victor of the debates. They’re doing that again now.

The election

Just like for the 2016 election I and millions of other Americans stayed up all night watching the election results in real time, which provided a benefit to such observers as the record was quickly distorted in the “historical record.” Of course, this time the New York Times had learned its lesson and did not offer the wonderful live meter that it had offered in 2016 except to a limited extent for three swing states, where they had Trump winning by a wide degree before the vote count was stopped.

What happened was this: Trump won every bellwether county. The bellwether counties are those that historically predicted who would win the election. From 1980 to 2016, 19 counties voted for the winner of the presidential election every single time. The most impressive of those was Valencia County, New Mexico, which voted for the victor in every presidential election from 1952 to 2016. But in 2020, 18 of these 19 “bellwether counties” voted for Donald Trump. Just one — Clallam County, Washington — voted for Joe Biden. Trump won Florida by 3.5% versus having won it by a razor thin margin in 2016, as an example. He was cruising to victory.

But then deep in the night multiple critical swing states stopped counting results for a period of about four hours. At hearings on 2020 election irregularities in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, many GOP poll observers testified about being harassed, blocked, or even removed from the counting facilities, and many witnessed irregular and suspicious activities. There was a claim of a burst water pipe at a ballot processing site in Georgia’s Fulton County, where Republican election observers had to leave the site while Democrat vote counters stayed behind and boarded up the windows - it later turned out that there was no broken water pipe.

After a long delay, votes in these critical states started up again, but the results were entirely different from what came previously. This came to be known as the infamous hockey stick graph:

When Georgia Governor Kemp wavered about investigating voter fraud with signature audits, the car of his daughter’s boyfriend was blown up and the boyfriend killed as a warning to Kemp - he backed down immediately thereafter.

According to this now defunct but wonderful “elections irregularity” website, Biden got nearly 12 million more votes than President Obama did in 2008, yet he had fewer votes than Obama in 70.7% of counties (2,228 out of 3,152). Additionally “Republican House candidates won 27 out of the 27 races that were considered “toss-ups” by the New York Times, and it is extremely rare for an incumbent president to win seats in the house and lose re-election. No presidential incumbent in the past 100 years has increased his vote and lost re-election. No incumbent that has won over 75% of the primary vote (Trump received 94%) has ever lost re-election.” Ben Turner, a fraud analyst also found that there was an average 2-3% shift for Biden in counties that used Dominion electronic voting software. There are more details here. There was also massive irregularities with mail-in voting.

Regardless, Fox News on Rupert Murdoch’s order was the first one to stick the shiv in and declare that the swing state of Arizona was a Biden victory, shifting momentum at a critical time even though it was far too soon to make that call. The furthest right figure allowed on media at the time, CIA asset Tucker Carlson, was ordered not to claim election fraud and he sat there silently and obeyed like a good boy. Fox was still sued into oblivion and coughed up almost a billion dollars to the establishment because a couple of its other media personalities commented on election fraud.

To sum it up: the bellwether counties and the early election results demonstrate that Trump won the 2020 election. The four hour pause to ballot stuff combined with electronic voting manipulation and mail-in ballot fraud turned the tide resulting in the hockey stick on the above chart. This was a successful coup pulled off by the establishment against Trump, utilizing a combination of the FBI, CIA, mainstream media owners, and key personnel within the CDC, Dominion, the post office and various lower-level personnel in critical swing states. Then they sued anyone that pointed it out (not just Fox but many prominent media personalities).

One may also note that Pfizer and its collaborator BioNTech withheld early study results indicating that their COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 90% of infections until right after the 11/9 election for political reasons. These study results were a blatant lie, of course, and were subsequently repeatedly revised downwards, but such “positive” news would have given Trump a boost if released before the election.

The aftermath

After the in-your-face election fraud Trump cried foul and arranged an election protest at the capitol on January 6, 2021. After various speeches - including where Trump told the crowd to remain peaceful - deep state agent Mike Pence refused to assist Trump’s efforts, part of the crowd was led to the capitol building where it was opened up by the police and some portion entered (encouraged by FBI agent Ray Epps along with FBI asset and likely homosexual Nick Fuentes (on video here) who has not been charged), toured the capitol and then left with very little property damage. The FBI had prepared a fake pipe bomb plot as a backup to use in case the crowd would not fall into the trap but they did not have to use it.

During the day only one person was killed - Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter killed by an officer within the capitol itself. This was a minor loss for the establishment as they hope to have these type of key events consecrated in the blood of at least one of the intended victims (the intended victims being the D.C. establishment itself), which must be an occult practice. They had the media blast for awhile that four or five capitol officers died during 1/6, but it turns out none of them did; the closest they could get was one who died of an unrelated medical issue a day or two later.

Anyway, the crowds disbursed and January 6 was used to impeach Trump a second time (which also failed), and then the establishment slowly and then methodically started arrested January 6 attendees and throwing them into prison with show trials. These efforts have only sped up into 2024 with plans to indict a total of 2,000-2,500 people. Those who participated in Trump’s claims of election fraud have been litigated into oblivion such as Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Alex Jones and many others. Trump’s voice was silenced on January 7, 2021 on Twitter - the primary method he used to speak to the public without intermediaries - and he remained suspended until he launched Truth Social, a strange social media project headed by Devin Nunes which almost no one uses and likely brings in very little revenue but which is apparently and suspiciously worth billions of dollars on the stock market.

Trump issued various pardons on his way out of office such as to Jared Kushner’s father, the Israeli handler of Jonathan Pollard, Sholom Rubashkin, and also to Steve Bannon, although he failed to pardon either Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Ross Ulbricht or many of his supporters including his 1/6 supporters. Apparently he was told behind closed doors that if he pardoned Assange he would be convicted by the Republican Senate in the second impeachment.

Summing it up

After the election Time Magazine came out with a gloating victory lap article where various establishment figures bragged about how they “fortified” the election against democracy. The article states: “That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.” In a real sense the hoopla around January 6 was intended to deflect and obscure the Color Revolution coup which was enacted against America, and it was successful in doing so.

Here’s the thing about power: first you get it, then you use it. That’s how it works. You win and then write the history books portraying yourself as moral and your enemies as evil. The establishment knows how to keep and use power and Trump, who floundered around and wasted - only to a limited extent his own fault given how entrenched his opponents were - his own opportunities. His mentality was too civic nationalist, it was too trusting of existing institutions (he loved reading the New York Times, watching Fox News, and feuding with Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, for example), it was too set in the past. But this was to some extent to his favor - he was law abiding, where he never took any of the countless opportunities to twist or break the law for short-term advantage which could then really be used to crucify him. He was the opposite of the modern-day Hitler the media portrayed him as at maximum volume endlessly for four years; he was philo-semitic, pro-law and order, and merely wanted to reform institutions as opposed to any radicalism. He even tried to take credit for the horrific COVID vaccines rolled out in 2021 via the insane Operation Warp Speed, which his base constantly boo’d him over in rallies until he stopped talking about it. Because of this dichotomy his “deep state” enemies ultimately revealed themselves from the shadows for all the world to see.

And this reveal has forced the “deep state” to continue to morph from a soft power to a hard power mode of governance. Biden’s presidency is really quite boring in its evil, where his handlers (as he himself is a puppet) started the new forever-war of Ukraine (which may intentionally spiral into World War 3) and snuck a mandatory draft registration into the National Defense Authorization Act, they tried to force-vaccinate experimental, dangerous mRNA vaccines onto the entire U.S. population under threat of job loss while trying to institute permanent vaccine passports, they made the civil service in D.C. essentially impossible to fire, they opened the southern borders and let in roughly 20 million Democrat-leaning future voters as they try to turn the country into a one-party state based on the California model, they solidified permanent fraudulent vote-by mail, his administration continued ramping up spying on and prosecuting their political enemies (including Douglass Mackey for shitposting), they are imprisoning their political opposition (Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort) and otherwise trying to bankrupt them via lawfare (Mike Flynn), their allies intentionally inflamed race relations, the online censorship has only gotten worse and worse, they continue to appoint venomous non-white judicial commissars, trillions of funds continued to be printed and wasted which are used to ramp up food and housing inflation while propping up a fraudulent stock market and pushing the country toward “net zero” emissions by 2050. I have no intention to cover this in depth as it really is just a continuation of the globohomo trend toward neoliberal feudalism that has been partaken in by Obama, George W. Bush, Clinton, Bush Sr., and every other modern-era president. As Trump said soon after he took office “I’m a nationalist and a globalist - I’m both.” Being “both” separated him from everyone else in power in the West in the modern era, even though being “both” was always insufficient.

Biden’s September 2022 speech where he used language to threaten Trump supporters

I wrote previously in July 2023 how I expected Trump to ultimately be imprisoned, likely for life from one or multiple trials as revenge for bucking the establishment and also to be smashed as the symbol of white middle class populism. His recent conviction for campaign finance violations (I guess? No one knows what he was convicted for) regarding Stormy Daniels was nonsensical and a continuation of the twisting and destruction of the rule of law and, in addition to the threat of imprisonment (not to mention multiple future trials), it may hurt him among some undecided independent voters. There are also unpopular potential abortion restriction measures on the ballots of multiple swing states including Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada that will be beneficial to Biden and detrimental to Trump (indeed, the timing of overturning Roe v. Wade right before the 2022 elections was seemingly designed to prevent a red wave). That said, there are also a number of signs that the establishment may allow Trump to win in 2024 and govern as a sick facsimile of himself, a kind of skin-suited Jeb Bush type, or to crash the economy around him and blame him and populism for the failure of the existing system. These signs include:

In this manner the establishment is back to its usual pattern of playing both sides so they win regardless of whatever the population chooses. They seem to no longer see Trump as much of a threat, if any; he has been absorbed. Can you see Trump evicting even a significant portion of the twenty million illegals that Biden’s administration has let in over the past four years? I think the answer is a clear no.

The Trump phenomenon showed that the support for civic nationalism and populism is broad-based but also shallow: the American population is fat, lazy, entitled, and completely addicted to its creature comforts. The four years of the establishment illegally stymying Trump, the false COVID narrative and the stolen 2020 election showed that the vast majority of people will put up with whatever the establishment decides. The right is too weak to be a physical threat and the establishment does not seem to care about being seen as lacking legitimacy. So what if it’s more costly to govern under a boots-on-face model instead of soft power? Plenty of regimes have lasted this way for decades or centuries. And with woke AI coming online, CBDCs and social credit scores, dissidents can and will simply be cut out from participating in society much as the Chinese do. Regular steps are being made on this front constantly and quietly, such as the Biden administration announcing that they want to scan your phone using AI. This will continue regardless of who is president.

Ultimately, Trump may have simply come too late. His instincts were in the right place, much like his hero Andrew Jackson, but the intense hostility of the FBI, CIA, DOJ, both houses of Congress, the Judiciary, the Federal Reserve, combined with the declining morals of the general population, a huge national deficit and debt, as well as the globalized structure of the modern world was likely too much of an obstacle for any one man to overcome even if Trump had better political and administrative abilities. He reminds me of Julian the Apostate who I wrote about previously, the last Hellenist emperor who tried to stem the tide of rising Christianity — but he had come too late. Perhaps if Julian had come fifty or a hundred years earlier he very well could have succeeded, but the forces had advanced far past the point of no return. What comes next seems like it will be either intensified Rothschild-fueled neoliberal feudalism and far diminished quality of life for those in the West (perhaps involving a planned regional or global war, perhaps not), or it could be that based on demographic and immigration trends Islam may have the final laugh — unless something radical changes among the general population to bring about a transvaluation of values away from egalitarianism.

A bust of Julian the Apostate

The upcoming 2024 election is ultimately a binary choice: do you choose to vote? If you vote, who will you vote for? Personally, I will likely vote for Trump (unless he substantially cucks out further before the election), although my expectations will be very low. I understand those who feel embittered and betrayed by his rapid half-hearted globalist turn after using intense populist rhetoric during his 2015-2016 campaign, a sentiment often expressed by

, and his repeated shilling of the ultra-dangerous COVID vaccine which was and is indefensible as

. There’s a chance, however small, that Trump holds a grudge over how he was treated since 2016 and that he’s learned something useful from it, and it also still feels like a bit of a protest vote against the system given the ongoing attempts to imprison him. The alternatives - don’t vote, vote for Biden for “acceleration” or RFK for his COVID position (even though he’s otherwise a standard liberal and has no chance of winning) - all seem poor to me. But yes, there’s a very real chance that if he wins that he will govern like Jeb Bush.

Still, in a way Trump’s actions as president were masterful — the deck was stacked against him with an establishment united in its desire to destroy him, and he couldn’t push back effectively against them even if he wanted to because the population was not ready for it; Americans have been quite effectively propagandized based on its history and culture to abhor the idea of a strongman “dictator” or “king”. Sitting there and absorbing endless abuse had its own strange effect, though. People didn’t know about or accept the notion of the “deep state” until deep into his presidency as he got used and abused like a punching bag. A segment of the population is more ready today for radical action, I think, although it is still far from understanding the central bank parasitic structure overlaying the West’s core belief in egalitarianism which is necessary for fundamental change.

As I wrap this up, a few words. Ultimately I believe that narratives are more persuasive than facts, that people prefer to think in terms of good guys and bad guys even though reality contains shades of gray, and I hope I’ve painted a countervailing narrative diametrically at odds with the official story. It is by presenting an alternative morality, not facts, that has the most potential to undermine the establishment’s promotion of neoliberal feudalism. If you can’t beat them in the short-term on the battlefield or in the voting booth, you can at least focus longer-term on undermining their credibility. And keep in mind that just as humanity tried to build the mythical Tower of Babel, it eventually collapsed and resulted in a dispersion of mankind and a confusion of tongues; this one-world government will too eventually collapse sooner or later.

Rider–Waite tarot deck’s The Tower based on the Tower of Babel, symbol of the arrogance and pride of man who desired to rise to compete with the divine and was destroyed by God himself

If you’ve made to the end of this series, thanks for reading. It is through mutual respect, friendship, and a shared vision far outside that of existing power structures and establishment morality where a future has to be forged, and I hope this series made a small contribution toward that endeavor.

See you at the next post, which will likely be in two weeks.